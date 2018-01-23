Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill has signed a two-year contract extension with the FAI.

The news was confirmed this evening prior to UEFA Nations League draw in Switzerland tomorrow.

BREAKING: Martin O’Neill has signed a contract extension to remain on as Ireland manager until 2020! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/T6exC7gQhN — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 23, 2018

The Derryman and his entire backroom team — Roy Keane, Steve Guppy, Steve Walford and Seamus McDonagh — will now steer Ireland through the Nations League and the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

The extension also includes the management team. Roll on the UEFA Nations League draw tomorrow! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/z9wmWRsnsa — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 23, 2018

The news has been broadly welcomed by fans on social media but has not come as a surprise for some.

Martin O Neill signs a two year extension #coybig pic.twitter.com/leQKUU3vzZ — shane (@fonforest) January 23, 2018

