Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill has signed a two-year contract extension with the FAI.

The news was confirmed this evening prior to UEFA Nations League draw in Switzerland tomorrow.

The Derryman and his entire backroom team — Roy Keane, Steve Guppy, Steve Walford and Seamus McDonagh — will now steer Ireland through the Nations League and the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

The news has been broadly welcomed by fans on social media but has not come as a surprise for some.

Share it:
Don't Miss