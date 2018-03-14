After suffering a fall at Cheltenham this afternoon, it emerged that Ruby Walsh aggravated the leg break injury that had kept him out since November.

As a result, he has been ruled out of the remainder of the festival.

Paddy Power have paid out on all bets placed on Ruby Walgh as leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival.

Spokesman Paddy Power said: “I am devastated for Ruby. It’s completely taken the wind out our sails, particularly when we all know how hard he worked to get back in time for Cheltenham.

“It’s only a small gesture in the grand scheme of things, but we’ve decided to pay out on him as leading jockey at the festival to thank punters for their support for our Paddy Power Racing Ambassador.”

With the book of rides that lay ahead, he seemed a certainty. But more importantly we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Digital Desk

