Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will discuss his future at Manchester City over the summer.

The Premier League-winning City boss is contracted for just one more year at the Etihad Stadium.

City have long been keen to secure the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager’s services for longer but both they, and Guardiola himself, have been relaxed about the situation.

It is anticipated that negotiations over a new contract will take place at the end of the season and Guardiola has now suggested that will be the case.

Guardiola addresses city’s players and staff after winning the league “Impossible to achieve what we achieved if you were not good human beings” #Pep pic.twitter.com/051Q9sz2xB — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) April 19, 2018

He said: “We are going to speak with the club at the end of the season. I have one more year, so I am not finishing now.

“We are going to see what they think, what we think, what is their perspective for the organisation for the future.

“It also depends on my energy and strength to keep going – (but) now I feel good. I feel comfortable being here.

“We will speak with Txiki (Begiristain), Ferran (Soriano) and Khaldoon (Al Mubarak). We are going to decide what is best for the club, for everybody.”

Guardiola, who took over at City in 2016, is expected to commit for at least one more year but he remains coy discussing the matter, particularly over whether he could extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond 2020.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: “I don’t know. Football changes a lot. Now the people say we are champions and everyone’s happy, (but) immediately you (can) lose that feeling.

“You feel the team are an amazing group of guys, the players and the staff, but you can lose that. You can drop it.

“I don’t know how the players will see me after winning, or how I will see them. Now it’s OK, everything’s good, but football changes over nothing.”

Guardiola spoke of his pride after securing the title. Manchester United’s defeat by bottom side West Brom last Sunday meant City’s 16-point lead at the top of the table became unassailable.

He said of his feelings: “We won the most important title of the season, the Premier League.

“The consistency (was) there every day. I am proud of the players, the staff, the whole organisation.”

Guardiola has no intention of easing up over the remaining five games of the season, insisting they would give him a good indication of whether his squad was capable of defending their crown next term.

City return to action with a home game against Swansea on Sunday.

The Spaniard said: “I have experienced winning titles, and the year after demanding more and more.

“I know how complicated it is, but the best way is to be ready for Swansea and the next five games.

“It would be a big mistake talking too far in the future. So in these next five games, we will see how we react to success. It will be a good test for all of us to see what will happen next season.”

– PA

