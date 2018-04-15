Pep Guardiola made it league titles in three different countries after his Manchester City side wrapped up the Premier League title.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss endured an uncharacteristic season without silverware in his first year in England.

But he took the first opportunity to open his account this time around with Carabao Cup success against Arsenal in February and after three league titles in both Spain and Germany, Manchester United’s loss to West Brom confirmed he can add England to that list.

The FA Cup has already passed City by after a shock defeat to League One Wigan but the League Cup win adds to two domestic cups with each of his former clubs.

He also won three Super Cups in each country and will have the chance to compete for next season’s Community Shield against this season’s eventual FA Cup winners.

Finally, Guardiola’s Barcelona side won both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2009 and 2011 – a double he repeated with Bayern in 2013.

– PA

Share it:













Don't Miss