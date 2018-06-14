Photos: Fans gather outside stadium for first game of World Cup

The countdown continues to the first game of the 2018 World Cup.

Russia kick off the global showpiece against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow soon.

They are the lowest ranked team in the competition, they have not won a game since October, but no host team has ever lost the opening match.

It is Saudi Arabia’s first appearance in the finals in 12 years and they will be aiming for their first win in the tournament since beating Belgium in 1994.

There were fans from all around the world outside the stadium waiting for the spectacle to begin.

Like these supporters from China.

Mexico had some representation also.

As did Colombia.

There were plenty of Saudi Arabia fans.

They were in good voice ahead of the game.

#WorldCup 2018, Saudi Arabia fans are on their way 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/KD3CNoPJ5p — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) June 14, 2018

And of course, plenty from the host country.

There was lots of security present. Let’s hope there’s no need for it.

