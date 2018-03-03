PL wrap: Swansea smash West Ham to soar out of drop zone

Swansea soared out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 4-1 home win over West Ham, who lost defender Winston Reid to what appeared to be a serious injury.

Carlos Carvalhal’s rejuvenated side took the lead after eight minutes through Ki Sung-yueng.

Swansea City’s Jordan Ayew scores his side’s fourth goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Reid was then hurt following an awkward fall when clearing a Swansea corner.

Following a lengthy delay of some 10 minutes, the New Zealand international was eventually taken off on a stretcher, his neck in a brace.

Dutchman Mike van der Hoorn doubled the hosts’ lead after 32 minutes, heading in at the back post.

It was 3-0 early in the second half when Andy King, on loan from Leicester, stabbed the ball in from close range.

Jordan Ayew added a fourth from the penalty spot after 63 minutes, before Irons substitute Michail Antonio netted a late consolation.

The Swans climb above West Ham on goal difference into 13th place.

Watford beat bottom club West Brom 1-0 at Vicarage Road, where earlier volunteers had helped clear snow to make sure the match went ahead.

Watford’s Troy Deeney scores his side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Pic: Mark Kerton/PA Wire.

Captain Troy Deeney broke the deadlock after 79 minutes with a neat finish over the goalkeeper to heap more pressure on Baggies boss Alan Pardew following a fifth league defeat in a row.

At the other end of the table, Tottenham moved to within one point of Manchester United after a 2-0 win over Huddersfield at Wembley with a brace from Son Heung-min.

Huddersfield Town’s Steve Mounie (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigues Lucas Moura battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.

There had been drama in the warm-up when referee Mike Jones was injured and had to be replaced by fourth official Kevin Friend – with a message sent out over the public address system for any qualified referees to provide additional back-up.

When the action started, Spurs were soon in front through a neat angled finish by Son after 27 minutes.

The South Korea international headed in a second in the 54th minute when picked out by Harry Kane.

Riyad Mahrez scored deep into stoppage time to earn Leicester a 1-1 draw at home against Bournemouth.

Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez (obscured) celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.Pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Norwegian forward Joshua King put the Cherries in front from the penalty spot after 35 minutes after he had been tripped by Marc Albrighton.

With six minutes of added time played, Mahrez – who almost left the Foxes for Manchester City during the January transfer window – curled in a free-kick to snatch a point.

Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off saw Burnley come from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Turf Moor and end a 12-game winless run.

Turkey forward Cenk Tosun had put the visitors in front after 20 minutes with his first goal in English football.

The Clarets, though, produced a second-half recovery to mark Sean Dyche’s 250th game in charge with a hard-earned win.

Following some fine saves from England keeper Jordan Pickford, Ashley Barnes equalised in the 56th minute, before striker Chris Wood headed in from a corner 10 minutes from time.

Everton finished with 10 men when captain Ashley Williams was shown a straight red card in the 86th minute for catching Barnes with his arm.

Southampton’s Mario Lemina (left) and Stoke City’s Joe Allen battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Stoke picked up a point, but remain in the bottom three, following a goalless draw at Southampton, who drop to 17th.

