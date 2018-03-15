Pochettino confident Tottenham striker Kane will play again this season

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident Harry Kane will play again this season, though refused to put a timescale on his return

Kane has suffered lateral ligament damage in his right ankle and Spurs said on Wednesday that he would return to training next month.

That prognosis was described as “preliminary” but Pochettino expects to have Kane available for Spurs’ Premier League run-in.

“Yes, of course,” the Argentine said on the prospect of a return before the end of the campaign.

“We want to help him recover as soon as possible from his injury, that’s the first step, to be fully recovered from the injury. Then we will see, it’s two or three weeks, we don’t know. We need to assess every day.”

Tottenham play Swansea in the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend but their next Premier League outing is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on April 1.

That could have a huge bearing on Champions League qualification and Pochettino has refused to put a date on the return of his star striker, who is definitely out of England’s forthcoming international friendlies.

“With different players, it’s the same,” Pochettino said. “You’re going to read all the info in the media – that’s one thing.

“The reality is now he’s in his crutches and a boot and we need to assess him day-by-day and we’ll see the reaction.

“We want to recover him as soon as possible and the professionals here are focused on trying to recover.”

“We cannot put a day or date on him starting to participate in training with the team. Step by step.

“It’s not a long-term injury and you can keep your form and that helps you to be fit when you fix your problem.

“We’re happy because he’s so positive and when you see a positive player it helps us too, to believe he can be ready again to compete.”

Tottenham head to Swansea without Kane on Saturday knowing the FA Cup remains their last chance to end their trophy drought this season.

Plenty of focus has been put on Spurs’ inability to lift silverware over the last couple of years, when they have been heralded as one of the best teams in England.

But Pochettino insists that frustration is only coming externally.

He added: “The people are saying that because they are frustrated because Tottenham in the last few years have shown unbelievable quality, play good football and everyone enjoys it every time they watch the team play.

“Sometimes they feel sad for us, not only our fans, but fans from other teams – not Arsenal fans.

“People that understand football very well know that this project is a project that is very exciting because we are not a club that are going to buy trophies, we are a club that is going to deserve trophies.

“That, for me, is why people show frustration because they think we deserve trophies that we do not achieve. That is part of the process.”

– PA

