Republic of Ireland U19 0-4 Portugal U19

The Republic of Ireland Under-19’s hopes of reaching the UEFA Under-19 European Championships were ended by Portugal, after Tom Mohan’s side suffered a 4-0 defeat in Bercelos.

Two goals either side of half-time saw Portugal book their place in Finland later this year, as the team look to add to the Under-17 European Championship they won two years ago.

Portugal took the lead after 10 minutes, as Gedson Fernandes saw his deflected shot beat goalkeeper Mark Travers. Captain Diogo Queirós doubled Portugal’s lead just before half-time heading home an attacking free-kick.

Ireland played the last 30 minutes with 10 men after Aaron Connolly was sent off for two bookable offences and Portugal took advantage with two further goals.

Substitute Pedro Correia saw his shot find the bottom left corner of the net with 20-minutes to go, before Fernandes scored a fourth from the penalty spot to ensure qualification.

Under-19 Head Coach Tom Mohan was disappointed after the game, but praised Portugal, and wished them well in the Finals.

He said: “We were beaten by the better team, and a top-class opponent. They won the Under-17 title two years ago and have a brilliant chance to win the Under-19 title this summer.

“The team had chances early on but weren’t able to take them. Portugal’s movement and slickness of passing was excellent. It’s a disappointing result.

“It was a massive effort all week by the players and staff. It was a huge group effort by everyone and we’re all disappointed.”

Kosovo’s 2-1 win over Slovakia in Group 5’s other game, meant Ireland finished the Elite Round in second place.

Republic of Ireland: Mark Travers; Lee O’Connor, Dara O’Shea (capt), Canice Carroll, Tyreke Wilson (Rian O’Sullivan 39); Rowan Roache, Conor Coventry, Thomas O’Connor, Aaron Connolly; Kian Flanagan (Aaron Dobbs 86), Jonathan Afolabi (Michael Obafemi 72)

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Thierry Correia (João Oliveira 66), Diogo Queirós (capt) (Romain Correia 74), Diogo Leite, Rúben Vinagre; Quina, Florentino, Gedson Fernandes; Trincão Francisco, José Gomes (Pedro Correia 46), João Filipe

Referee: Kristo Tohver (EST)

