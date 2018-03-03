All seven Premier League clubs hosting matches today are hopeful of their fixtures going ahead in a weekend sporting programme badly affected by snow.

The Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation, but Southampton confirming their intent to press ahead with their 3pm clash with Stoke.

Southampton said on their official website: “The club has been in dialogue with Hampshire Police, Southampton City Council, the Premier League and Stoke about the game, after the heavy snowfall experienced in the region.

#SaintsFC is anticipating that tomorrow’s game against #SCFC will continue as planned. Read more: https://t.co/Mu06abCfTG — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 2, 2018

“Following continued consultation throughout the day, the club and authorities expect the game to go ahead at its scheduled 3pm GMT kick-off time.”

West Ham boss David Moyes expressed his concern about the roads ahead of his side’s flight to Cardiff for their match against Swansea.

“The Met office are saying people should not travel on the roads, especially around Cardiff and the M4, so that is a concern at the moment,” Moyes said.

West Brom are set to travel by train for their match at Watford and Albion boss Alan Pardew said: “It’s not an easy weekend for football. Hopefully we can get down there, give a good performance and warm our fans up.”

Watford even offered complimentary match tickets to volunteers answering their call for help to clear Vicarage Road of snow ahead of the clash.

A statement on watfordfc.com read: “The Hornets would welcome volunteers at Vicarage Road (on Saturday) in order to help clear the pitch, stands and walkways of any snow which falls between now and the morning.

⛄️ | Volunteers welcome at The Vic from 8.30am to help clear snow. More info ⤵️https://t.co/KX3yAxkiiH#watfordfc pic.twitter.com/eKDNkbVn0M — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) March 3, 2018

“In a similar vein to those who volunteered their time five years ago…you can expect to be thanked for your help with a pair of complimentary match tickets, as well as tea and coffee and bacon rolls.”

Four of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship matches have fallen victim to the weather.

The Championship clash between Ipswich and Hull, Barnsley’s home game against Norwich and Cardiff’s trip to Brentford were called off on Friday, adding to the postponement of Sheffield United v Burton a day earlier.

Seventeen matches across League One and League Two have also been postponed.

All four Scottish Cup quarter-finals are still set to take place, the complete Scottish Professional Football League programme is off including Premiership matches at St Johnstone and Ross County.

