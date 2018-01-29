BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has dismissed Jurgen Klopp’s claim that the TV broadcaster influenced the amount of injury time in Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round loss to West Brom, writes Stephen Barry.

Their 3-2 loss featured three Video Assistant Referee interventions in the first-half, including a four-minute delay before Liverpool’s penalty, and two injury-enforced substitutions.

However, only four minutes of first-half injury time were played.

Speaking after the match, Klopp claimed he’d heard there should have been ten minutes added on, but the broadcaster intervened and capped it at four.

“What I heard was that the actual extra time in the first half should have been 10 minutes. It was only four minutes. I heard that television said it’s not longer than four minutes,” said Klopp.

“Of course that’s not possible, you can’t cut match time because there is something else to broadcast. I don’t know what was on afterwards, maybe the news or something.

“It was 10 minutes and so you need to play 10 minutes longer. You cannot say it’s now a little bit too long.”

Writing in reply on Twitter, Humphrey, who presented the coverage on BT, wrote: “Laughable. Not only would we accept any amount of injury time, we had no need to rush of air…it’s also impossible for us to influence such a decision.”

Laughable. Not only would we accept any amount of injury time, we had no need to rush of air…it’s also impossible for us to influence such a decision. https://t.co/hQ4Cj43L7m — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) January 29, 2018

The BT Sport 2 broadcast on Saturday was followed by 15 minutes of highlights of Wigan Athletic’s victory over West Ham, and then extended highlights of Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim’s Bundesliga clash.

