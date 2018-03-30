It’s only been a year since the infamous Ronaldo bust was unveiled at Madeira Airport in Portugal.
The bronze figure that was sculpted by artist Emanuel Santos faced a lot of criticism online and was subject to quite a few memes.
Now the artist has been given a second chance to create a bust of the Portugeuse footballer.
Check out the new bust below.
Cristiano Ronaldo's old infamous bust vs the new and improved bust #rmcf pic.twitter.com/nYVMT8eNem
— Urban Football (@urbanfootie) March 30, 2018
B/R Football gave the artist the opportunity in a documentary.
A year ago today, Emanuel Santos’ Cristiano Ronaldo bust was unveiled. The world laughed at him.
We challenged him to try again. He accepted. pic.twitter.com/TLV1iJv1MN
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 29, 2018