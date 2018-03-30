It’s only been a year since the infamous Ronaldo bust was unveiled at Madeira Airport in Portugal.

The bronze figure that was sculpted by artist Emanuel Santos faced a lot of criticism online and was subject to quite a few memes.

Now the artist has been given a second chance to create a bust of the Portugeuse footballer.

Check out the new bust below.

Cristiano Ronaldo's old infamous bust vs the new and improved bust #rmcf pic.twitter.com/nYVMT8eNem — Urban Football (@urbanfootie) March 30, 2018

B/R Football gave the artist the opportunity in a documentary.

A year ago today, Emanuel Santos’ Cristiano Ronaldo bust was unveiled. The world laughed at him. We challenged him to try again. He accepted. pic.twitter.com/TLV1iJv1MN — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 29, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss