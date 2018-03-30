It’s only been a year since the infamous Ronaldo bust was unveiled at Madeira Airport in Portugal.

The bronze figure that was sculpted by artist Emanuel Santos faced a lot of criticism online and was subject to quite a few memes.

Now the artist has been given a second chance to create a bust of the Portugeuse footballer.

Check out the new bust below.

B/R Football gave the artist the opportunity in a documentary.

