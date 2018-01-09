French club Racing have confirmed that Munster back Simon Zebo will join them next season.

The Parisian outfit is already home to former Munster lock Donnacha Ryan, while Jonathan Sexton and Ronan O’Gara have both had spells there as player and coach respectively.

Zebo was interviewed on the Racing website just five days before the sides meet in their penultimate Pool 4 clash in the Champions Cup.

📜 “Je suis quelqu’un de très déterminé” – découvrez l’interview de Simon Zebo, futur Racingman, quelques jours avant la rencontre Racing 92 – Munster !

He said that current Racing winger Teddy Thomas helped convince him to sign at the U-Arena ahead of a number of French clubs.

Zebo announced in October he wouldd be leaving Munster at the end of this season in a move that will effectively end his international career.

