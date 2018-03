Holders Real Madrid eased into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at 10-man Paris St Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 12th goal in the competition and Casemiro’s late strike ensured Zinedine Zidane’s side progressed 5-2 on aggregate in the French capital on Tuesday evening.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg, Real never looked in danger against the sedate hosts despite Edinson Cavani’s fortunate second-half equaliser.

