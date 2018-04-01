Cork have booked their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 semi-final spot.

Cork’s dream for six in-a-row lives on as the Rebelettes defeated Galway in Clonberne.

Orla Finn bagged 1-5 for Ephie Fitzgerald’s side while Mourneabbey duo Ciara O’Sullivan and Máire O’Callaghan both rattled the net in the second half.

Wearing number 5, Máire O’Callaghan finished to the net after a pass from clubmate Doireann O’Sullivan.

O’Callaghan is delighted to reach the semi-finals with a team in transition: “There are a lot of girls who have been on the panel for a good few years and they are now getting chances.

“I’ve been on the panel for six years myself and there’s always good underage in Cork so there’s a lot of players making a stand for the year.”

