Reporter uses Google Translate to get around French-only rule at Griezmann press conference

By Stephen Barry

An ingenious reporter infuriated a French press officer as he used Google Translate to circumvent a ban on non-French questions.

The ban was designed to avoid questions from Spanish journalists about Antoine Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid future and potential transfers.

However, Pedro Morata found a clever way around the ban.

⚽ Quan el teu francès no és prou bo per fer una pregunta, i fas ús del traductor automàtic del mòbil: https://t.co/gNtVbl0zjb pic.twitter.com/a17NNeNGcc — Esport3 (@esport3) June 12, 2018

He used Google Translate to translate his question to French and read it out loud.

The press officer was having none of it, though, waving away the question.

Griezmann, like us, seemed to find it hilarious.

