Robbie Henshaw named in Leinster team to take on Scarlets

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named the team that to face the Scarlets in the semi-final of the Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (kick-off: 3.30pm).

Rob Kearney starts at number 15, with Fergus McFadden on the right wing and Isa Nacewa on the left.

Robbie Henshaw returns from injury to play his first game for Leinster since the Round 6 game away to Montpellier in January.

Garry Ringrose is outside him in the number 13 shirt, while Jamison Gibson-Park is joined in the half backs by captain Johnny Sexton.

In the pack, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row with Devin Toner and James Ryan behind them.

The back row that started against Saracens in the quarter-final – Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy – all retain their place.

On the bench, there is a welcome return from injury for Jack Conan, while Jordan Larmour is also back in a European matchday squad having missed the quarter-final through injury.

With over 47,000 tickets sold, the last remaining tickets are still on sale via Ticketmaster.

Leinster: Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa, Johnny Sexton (C), Jamison Gibson-Park, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

