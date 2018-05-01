AS Roma wore training shirts bearing the words “Forza Seán” today.

The gesture was in tribute to Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who remains in critical condition following an attack by Roma fans last week.

Both squads are training ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League semi-final second leg in Rome.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes there will be no trouble involving the fans in the Italian capital over the next 24 hours.

“I really hope that everybody understood – tomorrow, around the game, in this wonderful city, in probably good weather, [that] all the people can walk to the stadium, looking forward to a fantastic, intense, very important football game,” he said.

“I really hope that will be possible.”

