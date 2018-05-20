Rousing finish gives Wexford win over Dublin

Wexford 0-22 Dublin 2-14

For the second week in a row Dublin were caught in additional time as Wexford produced a blazing finish for a two-point victory in a game that kept the attendance in Innovate Wexford Park rapt right to the final whistle.

Wexford dominated for lengthy periods, but failed to put their opponents away, despite moving into a five-point lead, 0-18 to 1-10, after 55 minutes.

Dublin were intent on pursuing this game to the very end as they produced a storming closing 10 minutes that at one stage looked sufficient to give them their opening victory of the campaign.

When Paul Ryan fired home a 60th-minute goal, followed by Liam Rushe levelling point three minutes later, they were showing a new ferocity to their play, with sub David Treacy putting them a point in front, 2-14 to 0-19, with just one minute of normal time remaining.

But still there was no panic in the Wexford play, as Rory O’Connor sent over a huge 75 metre equaliser off the sideline a minute into additional time.

O’Connor then drove his side ahead with another massive effort from midfield, before sub Harry Kehoe secured the victory three minutes into added time.

Scorers for Wexford: R O’Connor (0-10, 9 frees); L Chin, P Foley (free) (0-2 each); D O’Keeffe, K Foley, A Nolan, J O’Connor; P Morris, H Kehoe (0-1 each)

Scorers for Dublin: P Ryan (1-8, 7 frees, 1 65); R McBride (1-1); J Malone, D Sutcliffe, L Rushe, P Smyth, D Treacy (0-1 each)

Wexford: M Fanning; D Reck, L Ryan, S Donohoe; P Foley, M O’Hanlon, D O’Keeffe; K Foley, S Murphy; L Chin, A Nolan, J O’Connor; P Morris, R O’Connor, C McDonald.

Subs: H Kehoefor McDonald (55); C Dunbar for Morris (60).

Dublin: A Nolan; P Smyth, C O’Callaghan, B O’Carroll; S Barrett, S Moran, C Crummy; R McBride, E O’Donnell; J Malone, F McGibb, D Sutcliffe; F Whitley, L Rushe, P Ryan.

Subs: T Connolly for Barrett (43); C Boland for Whitely (43); D Treacy for O’Carroll (51); R Hayes for McBride (59); P Winters for McGibb (65).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).

