Russia have replaced Romania in Ireland’s pool in next year’s Rugby World Cup.

A World Rugby investigation has found that Belgium, Spain and Romania fielded ineligible players during the European qualifying tournament.

Following points reductions, Russia have been upgraded to qualification group winners and join Ireland, hosts Japan and Scotland in Pool A.

Russia’s first game in the tournament’ will be against Japan.

Germany have also been given a European playoff place against Portugal, because of today’s ruling.

The winners will then face Samoa to compete for the last place in Ireland’s World Cup pool.

