Carrick On-Suir’s Sam Bennett has narrowly missed out on a third stage victory in this year’s Giro d’Italia.

Points jersey holder Elia Viviani won today’s 17th stage in a sprint into Iseo, edging Bennett into second.

Simon Yates retains the leader’s pink jersey, along with his 56-second lead, over Tom Dumoulin.

A frantic sprint finish ends in victory for @eliaviviani in the treacherous conditions 💦#Giro101 pic.twitter.com/vWLmNi3c9C — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Dutch rider Jason van Dalen has won today’s fourth stage of The Rás.

Yellow jersey holder Cyrille Thiery was in the chasing pack that followed Van Dalen into Glengariff this afternoon.

