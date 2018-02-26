Scott Brown runs Scottish fitbaw. Many have tried but no one can touch the king. pic.twitter.com/AL1OlR0fWy — Hoidy (@Hoidy) February 25, 2018

Scotland midfielder Scott Brown has retired from international football for a second time. The Celtic captain, 32, has won 55 caps for his country across two spells, reversing an initial decision to retire in August 2016. New Scotland boss Alex McLeish may have wished to call on Brown's services but the combative midfielder has made himself unavailable. He said on Celtic's official website: "I have spoken to Alex McLeish over the weekend. I really wanted to tell Alex first what I was thinking about things. "As I said to Alex, I felt that, given the demands which are increasing all the time in football and at this stage of my career, I wasn't able to give both my club and country my best and I needed to focus purely on Celtic at this time."