By Stephen Barry

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman says he’d like to come back to the domestic league to start his managerial career.

The 29-year-old Everton defender, who returned from a horror leg break last January, would be interested in taking to the League of Ireland sidelines once his playing days end.

Although he’s unsure whether he’d return as a player, Sligo Rovers, where he began his top-level football career, could be an ideal place to kick-off his post-playing career.

“For me, my focus is probably playing as long as I possibly can in England at the highest level I can. I wouldn’t want to come back to the League of Ireland just to come back. I’d want to make sure that I’m fit to have something to offer,” he said on the Greatest League In The World podcast.

“I know James [McClean] is very passionate about coming back to Derry. Him being a Derry lad, that hits home a bit more for him. He wants to come back with plenty in the tank, from talking to him. I possibly want to play as long as I possibly can at the highest level and then see from there.

“It’s crossed my mind a few times to get my coaching badges done and managing, starting in the League of Ireland – Paul Cook would come to mind – and try to do well and build from there.”

Cook, Coleman’s former manager at Sligo, has won the League Two twice (with Chesterfield in 2014 and Portsmouth in 2017) and this year captured League One with Wigan Athletic, as well as guiding his side to knock Manchester City out of the FA Cup.

