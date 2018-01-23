Seamus Coleman has taken a significant step in his return from injury this evening.

The Republic of Ireland captain has started for Everton’s under-23’s against Portsmouth.

It’s Coleman’s first game since suffering a double leg break in last March’s World Cup qualifier draw with Wales at the Aviva.

📸 | Great to see Seamus Coleman back at Goodison and ready to play! Watch his return for the Under-23s on YouTube.https://t.co/VXEeBflDTi pic.twitter.com/nHmxWQ1JFE — Everton (@Everton) January 23, 2018

