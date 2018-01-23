Seamus Coleman has taken a significant step in his return from injury this evening.
The Republic of Ireland captain has started for Everton’s under-23’s against Portsmouth.
It’s Coleman’s first game since suffering a double leg break in last March’s World Cup qualifier draw with Wales at the Aviva.
📸 | Great to see Seamus Coleman back at Goodison and ready to play!
Watch his return for the Under-23s on YouTube.https://t.co/VXEeBflDTi pic.twitter.com/nHmxWQ1JFE
— Everton (@Everton) January 23, 2018