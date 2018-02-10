Everton defender Seamus Coleman has a thigh injury but it is not related to the horror leg break he has just returned from, manager Sam Allardyce has said.

The Republic of Ireland international was making just his second appearance in nine months against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but did not return after half-time.

“Seamus has a (thigh) muscle injury and will have a scan tomorrow,” Allardyce said. “It is not related to the broken leg he suffered.”

Allardyce was also shocked to hear boos for Morgan Schneiderlin when he came on, adding: “Surprised, very surprised. Lots of players haven’t played up to their potential this season.”

