Sean Cox’s family express thanks for ‘huge number of messages and gestures of support’

03 May 2018

After Liverpool reached their first Champions League final since 2007 in a rollercoaster 7-6 aggregate win over Roma last night, their players paid tribute to critically ill Irishman Sean Cox.

The 53-year-old Meath man was attacked before the first leg of the club’s Champions League semi-final against Roma last week.

Everybody connected with both clubs had him in their thoughts in the build-up to last night’s match and Mr Cox’s family released a moving statement via their local GAA club in Dunboyne, St. Peter’s.

In it they said the level of support “from so many is overwhelming” and “we would like to acknowledge the heartfelt support received from Liverpool and Roma Football Clubs”.

They added: “We have been touched by their solidarity and its sincerity over the past week and it has meant a great deal to both St Peters and Sean’s family.”

While hoping for people “to keep Sean, Martina, and Sean’s family” in their thoughts and prayers, they asked for “space and privacy” to focus their efforts on Sean’s recovery.

Here is the statement in full:

The past week has been a very difficult one for Sean, his family, his large circle of friends and his colleagues at St. Peter’s GAA Club, as Sean remains in a critical condition.

As a Club, and on behalf of Sean’s family, we would like to express our appreciation for the huge number of messages and gestures of support from across our local community and beyond. The level of support from so many is overwhelming and I know this provides some comfort to Sean’s family at this time.

We would like to acknowledge the heartfelt support received from Liverpool and Roma Football Clubs. We have been touched by their solidarity and its sincerity over the past week and it has meant a great deal to both St Peters and Sean’s family.

Sean, a hugely popular and respected individual, is a driving force in St Peters and it is hard to fully convey the positive impact that he has in our club.

We would ask that you keep Sean, Martina, and Sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

Finally, we would also appreciate that space and privacy be afforded to Sean and his family as they focus their efforts on Sean’s recovery.

Fergus McNulty

(Chairman, on behalf of St Peters GAA Club Dunboyne)

Share it:













Don't Miss