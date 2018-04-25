Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s season has been ended by a knee ligament injury which will rule him out of the World Cup.

The England international was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of the 5-2 Champions League semi-final first-leg victory over Roma last night.

He underwent a scan today which revealed ligament damage, although the club are not putting a time-frame on how long he is likely to be out for.

It is understood that the 24-year-old called national team manager Gareth Southgate to speak to him personally about the injury and its implications.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s 2017-18 season is over for both club and country due to a knee ligament injury sustained against AS Roma on Tuesday evening,” said a club statement.

“The 24-year-old was assessed by the club’s medical team at Melwood on Wednesday morning and no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage.

“However, Oxlade-Chamberlain will now begin a rehabilitation programme to enable him to reach full fitness again as soon as possible, returning to action next season.”

The injury put a dampener on a thrilling Champions League win at Anfield with manager Jurgen Klopp saying after the match; “The biggest blow for the mood is the injury of Chamberlain because we lost a fantastic player.”

