Lewis Hamilton will start the Bahrain Grand Prix from only ninth as his rival Sebastian Vettel stormed to pole position.

Defending champion Hamilton has been off the pace all weekend and, while he posted the fourth quickest lap in a thrill-a-minute qualifying session, he will be shunted down the order following his penalty for a gearbox change.

Kimi Raikkonen joins Vettel at the sharp end as Ferrari secured a front-row lockout, with the Italian team laying down the championship gauntlet to Mercedes. Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was third.

Vettel was trailing Raikkonen following the opening runs in the desert, but the championship leader, who beat Hamilton at the opening race in Australia, delivered the goods when it mattered most.

Vettel finished 0.134seconds clear of Raikkonen, with Bottas marginally father back. Hamilton was 0.262secs down on Vettel’s best lap.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel prepares in the pit during the third free practice at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit. AP Photo/Luca Bruno

– PA

