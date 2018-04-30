By Denis Hurley

Shamrock Rovers 3 Cork City 0

Shamrock Rovers got their first win since the end of March as they saw off Cork City at Tallaght Stadium on Monday evening.

The result – which leaves City level on points with Dundalk after the Lilywhites beat St Patrick’s Athletic 5-0 – was well deserved by the Hoops, who looked superior for most of the game, set on their way by an excellent long-range goal from Graham Burke inside three minutes.

With teenager Aaron Bolger looking assured in midfield, the home side were well on top and they doubled their lead on 25 minutes as Ethan Boyle turned Seán Kavangh’s corner to the net.

City did create chances between then and half-time, but they found goalkeeper Kevin Horgan in brilliant form. First, he made a great save from a close-range Garry Buckley shot and then nearing the end of the half he kept out Graham Cummins and Barry McNamee in quick succession.

Roberto Lopes scores Shamrock Rovers’ third goal of the game past Mark McNulty of Cork. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Burke was lively as Rovers set about extending their advantage early in the second half and it was no surprise that he was involved in the third, sending over a free kick from the right with Gary Shaw’s flick met by Roberto Lopes.

While City pressed, there was no way back after that, with Rovers seeing out the game for their first league win in six.

Meanwhile Waterford stay third of the SSE Airticity Premier Division following a 1-0 win at Bohemians.

Derry City are now 10 league games unbeaten after an Aaron McEneff brace helped them to a 3-0 win at Limerick.

And Sligo climb out of the bottom two with a 2-1 win at home to Bray.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Horgan; O’Brien, Lopes, Grace; Boyle, G Bolger, A Bolger, Kavanagh; Finn (Miele 81), Burke (McAllister 74); Shaw.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Horgan, McCarthy, McLoughlin, Kane (Keohane half-time); McCormack (Sheppard half-time), Morrissey (O’Hanlon 67); McNamee, Buckley, Sadlier; Cummins.

Referee: R Rogers (Dublin).

Share it:













Don't Miss