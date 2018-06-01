Shane Long is a doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s International friendly against the USA at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

The Southampton striker sat out training at Abbotstown today due to a knee injury.

Harry Arter and Derek Williams were back in action having overcome groin and thigh strains.

Graham Burke could start in Long’s absence.

The Shamrock Rovers forward is unavailable for his club’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with table-toppers Dundalk in Tallaght tonight.

Bohemians’ goalkeeper Shane Supple has been released from the Ireland camp for their trip to Limerick.

Share it:













Don't Miss