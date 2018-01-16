Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet admits he is considering his future at the club after Loris Karius took over as first-choice.

The Belgium international has not played since the New Year’s Day win at Burnley and before Sunday’s victory over Manchester City manager Jurgen Klopp effectively said the place was Karius’ to lose.

While he did not underline that faith with his performance against Pep Guardiola’s side, allowing Leroy Sane to beat him at his near post, Karius is expected to be in goal again for Monday’s trip to Swansea.

That has left Mignolet, who has been Liverpool’s established number one since arriving from Sunderland in the summer of 2013, considering his options.

“Ten days ago, after the game against Burnley, I had a conversation with Klopp,” Mignolet told Belgian media outlet Sporza.

“In the Christmas period we had rotated again and I felt that that was not a healthy situation for a keeper.

“Klopp then told me what (on) Sunday was confirmed before and after the match but of course I’m not happy with that – but no heavy words have come afterwards.

“Of course I am not satisfied with that, but I always have to respect the trainer’s decision.

“After everything that has happened this season, I know where I stand and the situation has become clearer. I always try to stay calm, and I have already grown stronger from such situations.

“But of course I also have to think about my own future, the only thing I can do is focus on the training and do my best. I’m 30 years old and the World Cup is coming in. This situation can not last too long, that’s clear. I cannot say more about it.”

– PA

Share it:













Don't Miss