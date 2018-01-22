Snooker can cope without five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, according to Dafabet Masters winner Mark Allen.

O’Sullivan, who was defeated by Allen in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace last week, has said he will “probably” miss the 2018 World Championship in Sheffield unless the “terms and conditions” are right, suggesting he may film a television programme instead.

Speaking on the back of his Masters triumph over Kyren Wilson, the Antrim man expressed his admiration for O’Sullivan but said the sport will continue to progress with or without the 42-year-old.

“I think it’s in safe hands anyway, the viewing figures are ridiculously high,” Allen said.

“What Barry (World Snooker chairman , Hearn) is doing at the minute, selling out arenas all around the world, they sell out regardless of whether Ronnie’s there.

“Being a player, I appreciate what Ronnie brings to the sport, he brings a bit of buzz around the venue and stuff and it’s nice to know that when you’re doing well in a tournament, Ronnie’s in it.

“But snooker’s definitely going to live on after Ronnie; there have been people in the past that you’ve probably thought, ’What’s going to happen whenever they go?’, the game moves on.

“We appreciate what Ronnie does but if he wants to not play any more then so be it.”

