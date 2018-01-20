Jose Mourinho expects Manchester United will soon sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez after he missed the Gunners’ win over Crystal Palace to travel north to discuss the switch.

Sanchez was left out of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s squad as he nears a move to Old Trafford that could see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

Like Sanchez, Mkhitaryan was missing for United’s fixture at Burnley while negotiations continue.

Speaking after United’s 1-0 win over Burnley, Mourinho said of signing Sanchez: “I expect soon or never. I think it’s so close, so close – so close that if it doesn’t happen (soon) it’s not going to happen.

“So I am positive, I know that my people are doing everything, absolutely everything they can – the owners with the green light, Mr (Ed) Woodward’s working hard.

“I think everybody is giving everything they can and I think they are going to be successful.”

