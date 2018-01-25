Southampton have signed striker Guido Carrillo for a reported fee of £19.2million from Monaco.

The 26-year-old has penned a contract until 2021 and will link up again with Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino, who he played under at Estudiantes.

In a statement tonight Southampton’s Vice Chairman (Football) Les Reed said the club were thrilled to complete the deal.

“Guido represents a very exciting addition to our attacking options ahead of the final months of the season, possessing plenty of experience at the highest level, while also having the potential and the desire to improve even further.

“We are confident he will benefit us not only in the remainder of this campaign, but in the years to come.”

Commenting on his move, Guido Carrillo said: “I’m very happy. It’s a great feeling to be a part of this club.

“Lots of things attracted me. I know Southampton from watching the Premier League from when I was small, I’ve always regarded it as the most important league in the world.

“I obviously know the coaching staff, I’ve worked with them in Argentina and I also spoke with some players who were former teammates in Argentina, who are now playing in the Premier League and they told me all about the club and gave it a shining reference. Therefore, I had no doubts when I took the decision.”

