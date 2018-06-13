Spain delayed a press conference with Julen Lopetegui today amid reports the national team head coach could leave his post on the eve of the World Cup.

Real Madrid announced yesterday that Lopetegui will become their new manager after the tournament, following Zinedine Zidane’s decision to step down.

Initial confirmation from the Spanish FA said the 51-year-old would depart following the World Cup, but there is now widespread speculation in Spanish media that federation president Luis Rubiales is not happy with the situation and may remove Lopetegui just two days before Spain’s Group B opener against Portugal.

Radio Marca said all signs pointed to Lopetegui not being in charge for that match.

The head coach and president are due to appear at a press conference at the Krasnodar Stadium at 10.30am BST after originally scheduling the media briefing for an hour earlier.

– PA

