Veteran midfielder Steve Sidwell has left Brighton, the player confirmed on social media.

Sidwell, 35, was in the final year of his contract with the Seagulls, having joined from Stoke in June 2016 following a loan spell and helping the Sussex club win promotion to the Premier League.

The midfielder, though, was prevented from making any appearances this season following back and ankle problems which both needed surgery.

“The Brighton chapter has now officially closed,” Sidwell wrote in a post on his official Twitter page.

“My only aim when I joined was to get the club into the Premier League for the first time in its history and I’m proud to say I played my part in achieving this.

“I’d like to thank (chairman) Tony Bloom, the board, manager, staff and players for making my time here very special. I will watch on with every hope you stay in the top flight.

“But most of all I want to thank you the fans. All of this was for you and the dream lives on.

“I gave my all for the club and I’m sure you’ll agree that I left everything out there every game. Thank you again.”

Sidwell had also spent time at Brighton during a loan spell from Arsenal as a youngster during the 2002/03 campaign, before going on to join Reading.

Following a successful spell with the Royals, Sidwell also played for Chelsea and Aston Villa before moving to Fulham in January 2011 then on to Stoke three years later.

