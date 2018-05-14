Steven Gerrard makes his first signing as Rangers boss

Steven Gerrard has made his first signing as Rangers manager.

Midfielder Scott Arfield joins the Scottish Premiership side on a four-year deal from Burnley.

However, Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke admits he doesn’t know how Steven Gerrard will get on in his new role in charge of Rangers.

The Scottish Football Writers manager of the year knows the former England captain well after his time as Kenny Dalglish’s assistant at Liverpool.

Scott Arfield

Clarke tells Sky Sports News, Gerrard will be a real asset.

“He has taken a big step forward, it is a massive job at Glasgow Rangers but I think what he will bring is more profile, more spotlight on the Scottish game (and) hopefully a little bit more money into the game and everybody can benefit from that”

Share it:













Don't Miss