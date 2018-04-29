Sunderland sack manager and owner agrees to sell club

Sunderland have sacked manager Chris Coleman after failing to keep the club in the Sky Bet Championship.

The club have also announced that its owner, Ellis Short, has agreed to sell the club to a group led by Stewart Donald, the chairman of National League side Eastleigh.

Coleman left his role as Wales national team boss to succeed Simon Grayson at the Stadium of Light last November.

But the 47-year-old could not prevent the Black Cats from suffering relegation during his five months in charge.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Sunderland AFC announces that manager Chris Coleman and his assistant Kit Symons have been released from their contracts.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Chris and Kit for their tireless efforts in what has been a hugely disappointing season for everyone involved with the club.

“The club is unable to make further comment at this time.”

