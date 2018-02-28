The homecoming for Team Ireland’s Winter Olympians has been postponed… due to snowfall, writes Stephen Barry.

Three of Ireland’s five-person team, Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby, Thomas Westgaard and Seamus O’Connor, were due to be greeted by Minister for Sport Brendan Griffin at Dublin Airport this afternoon.

However, in a truly ironic twist, it’s the snow which has postponed our skiiers and snowboarders’ return.

Their flight was diverted to Manchester due to Storm Emma.

Ryanair has cancelled all its services in and out of Dublin Airport for the rest of the day and Aer Lingus has warned of significant cancellations on short haul flights.

