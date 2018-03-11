The quarter-finals line-up for the Allianz Hurling League have been confirmed.

Pat Gilroy’s Dublin will have home advantage for a game with Tipperary.

Kilkenny, who beat Wexford this afternoon, will play Offaly.

The Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals have been confirmed

Wexford go head to head with Galway and Clare will face Limerick.

Waterford and Cork will contest the division 1 relegation play-off.

The Division 1B play-off pits Antrim against Laois.

Here all the results from this weekend’s hurling action:

Allianz Hurling League Div 1A

Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 0-19

Tipperary 1-24 Cork 1-21

Waterford 1-23 Clare 1-20

Allianz Hurling League Div 1B

Galway 1-19 Limerick 2-18

Laois 0-17 Dublin 3-23

Offaly 2-18 Antrim 2-21

Allianz Hurling League Div 2A

London 1-19 0-15 Kildare

Meath 1-13 Carlow 0-20

Westmeath 1-20 Kerry 0-16

Allianz Hurling League Div 2B

Armagh 1-17 Donegal 2-17

Down 3-19 Mayo 0-14

Wicklow 3-15 Derry 2-13

Allianz Hurling League Div 3A

Longford 1-14 Tyrone 2-21

Monaghan 1-13 Louth 1-13

Roscommon 3-10 Warwickshire 1-23

Allianz Hurling League Div 3B

Leitrim 6-21 Cavan 3-07

Fermanagh 0-09 Sligo 2-04

Share it:
Don't Miss