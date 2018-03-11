The Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals have been confirmed

The quarter-finals line-up for the Allianz Hurling League have been confirmed.
Pat Gilroy’s Dublin will have home advantage for a game with Tipperary.
Kilkenny, who beat Wexford this afternoon, will play Offaly.
Wexford go head to head with Galway and Clare will face Limerick.
Waterford and Cork will contest the division 1 relegation play-off.
The Division 1B play-off pits Antrim against Laois.
Here all the results from this weekend’s hurling action:
Allianz Hurling League Div 1A
Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 0-19
Tipperary 1-24 Cork 1-21
Waterford 1-23 Clare 1-20
Allianz Hurling League Div 1B
Galway 1-19 Limerick 2-18
Laois 0-17 Dublin 3-23
Offaly 2-18 Antrim 2-21
Allianz Hurling League Div 2A
London 1-19 0-15 Kildare
Meath 1-13 Carlow 0-20
Westmeath 1-20 Kerry 0-16
Allianz Hurling League Div 2B
Armagh 1-17 Donegal 2-17
Down 3-19 Mayo 0-14
Wicklow 3-15 Derry 2-13
Allianz Hurling League Div 3A
Longford 1-14 Tyrone 2-21
Monaghan 1-13 Louth 1-13
Roscommon 3-10 Warwickshire 1-23
Allianz Hurling League Div 3B
Leitrim 6-21 Cavan 3-07
Fermanagh 0-09 Sligo 2-04