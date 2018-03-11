The Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals have been confirmed

The quarter-finals line-up for the Allianz Hurling League have been confirmed.

Pat Gilroy’s Dublin will have home advantage for a game with Tipperary.

Kilkenny, who beat Wexford this afternoon, will play Offaly.

Wexford go head to head with Galway and Clare will face Limerick.

Waterford and Cork will contest the division 1 relegation play-off.

The Division 1B play-off pits Antrim against Laois.

Here all the results from this weekend’s hurling action:

Allianz Hurling League Div 1A

Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 0-19

Tipperary 1-24 Cork 1-21

Waterford 1-23 Clare 1-20

Allianz Hurling League Div 1B

Galway 1-19 Limerick 2-18

Laois 0-17 Dublin 3-23

Offaly 2-18 Antrim 2-21

Allianz Hurling League Div 2A

London 1-19 0-15 Kildare

Meath 1-13 Carlow 0-20

Westmeath 1-20 Kerry 0-16

Allianz Hurling League Div 2B

Armagh 1-17 Donegal 2-17

Down 3-19 Mayo 0-14

Wicklow 3-15 Derry 2-13

Allianz Hurling League Div 3A

Longford 1-14 Tyrone 2-21

Monaghan 1-13 Louth 1-13

Roscommon 3-10 Warwickshire 1-23

Allianz Hurling League Div 3B

Leitrim 6-21 Cavan 3-07

Fermanagh 0-09 Sligo 2-04

