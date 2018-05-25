Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lamented the situation that means some of their fans might not be able to attend this weekend’s Champions League final.

Around 1,000 supporters were left high and dry when operator Worldchoice Sports cancelled three flights because it did not have sufficient landing slots at Boryspil Airport.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has said he is “working really hard” to find a situation – alongside Kiev’s mayor – former boxer Vitali Klitschko.

Henderson said at the preview press conference: “It’s obviously disappointing. Difficult for them now to try to get over so we are disappointed for them they cannot come and make the final.

“Hopefully they can find an alternative route but, if they can’t, I am sure they will support us back in Liverpool.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added: “The club is trying as much as they can to find any solution to fix these things. We don’t have too much time but we try everything to bring everyone over to Kiev.”

Watch the full press conference below:

The Reds are up against a side who are targeting a hat-trick of successive Champions League crowns – and 13th European Cup overall – but Henderson insists the Merseysiders will not be overawed.

He said: “It is about us fulfilling our own history but we want to be remembered for our own reasons and that is winning the Champions League.

“Anything can happen in any game, especially the Champions League final. We know Real are a fantastic team with fantastic players, but we also believe we are good players and if we can perform at the level we are capable of then we can hurt Madrid.”

Virgil van Dijk, who joined Liverpool from Southampton earlier this year for a world record fee for a defender, will be expected to martial the backline against Madrid’s formidable attacking threat.

On being a Liverpool player, the Dutchman said: “I think from day one the lads and the manager and staff and everyone around the club have made me so welcome and that helps a lot settling in.

“Results help a lot as well.

“Liverpool is my team and Anfield is my home and I love playing for this club.

“We are in the Champions League final and Liverpool deserves to be in the Champions League year in, year out.”

Klopp’s only previous experience of a Champions League final came with Borussia Dortmund five years ago, when Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich triumphed 2-1 courtesy of Arjen Robben’s 89th-minute strike.

The German said: “A Champions League final is really big and as a manager you have a lot of things to do in the preparation: a few things in training but mostly in being convinced, cool and calm.

“I am pretty sure I was much more excited last time.

“Going to a Champions League final as a manager is pretty difficult to do so it is maybe a once in a lifetime chance and that is how I remember it felt at the time.

“After the game, I knew I wanted to have this opportunity again. It took a while but we are here because my boys gave me that chance again.”

Real’s success over the course of the last three seasons in Europe’s elite club competition may give them a fleeting psychological edge prior to kick-off, according to Klopp.

But Klopp pointed out that the teams have not met competitively during that period and that Liverpool’s own record in Europe is not to be sniffed at as they chase a sixth crown.

“It is very important and I am pretty sure in a second before the game, Real Madrid will be more confident than we are. But the game doesn’t end in that second, it only starts.

“They never played us and we are Liverpool, not only just a really good football team but this club has in its DNA to go for the big things.

“The experience they have is a big advantage 100% to feel confident but, in the game, experience does not help all the time.

“We cannot try to fight on their level but tactics in football are there to bring a better opponent to your level and when they are on your level you can beat them.”

Klopp’s one real decision ahead of the final appears to be whether to include Emre Can in his squad.

The Germany international, who is yet to sign an extension on a contract which expires next month, has not played since the end of March because of a back injury but has returned to full training and travelled with the squad to Ukraine.

Fellow midfielder Adam Lallana is expected to start on the bench.

Provisional squad: Karius, Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Klavan, Robertson, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Lallana, Can, Woodburn, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Ings, Solanke.

Share it:













Don't Miss