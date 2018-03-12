Tommy Lyons picks out three horses worth a punt at Cheltenham this week.

Felix Desjy, Weatherbys Champion Bumper, 5:30pm Wednesday

Winning the Champion Bumper is not high on the agenda of owners Gigginstown House Stud, and seldom do they even bother with the race, despite their successes in such races here at home.

They have had runners in the past, but Felix Desjy, who will be their sole representative this time, could be the one to give them a first victory in the race. He was tremendously impressive on debut at Punchestown and showed attitude to match his ability when following up at Down Royal. The latter effort indicated that the Cheltenham test would suit, and this classy performer looks overpriced at double-figure quotes. He can give Gordon Elliott back-to-back wins in the race, following Fayonagh’s victory 12 months ago.

Romain De Senam, Brown Advisory Plate, 4:10pm Thursday

In the hope that the track will dry out considerably as the week goes on, Romain De Senam rates a good each-way bet at double-figure odds in the Brown Advisory Plate.

Not only does he have good Festival form, having finished runner-up in the Fred Winter in 2016, this season he has picked up plenty of experience over fences at this track, having finished fifth in both the BetVictor Gold Cup and the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup.

It’s just a bonus that he has been dropped 3lbs for those defeats, as he ran as well as could have been expected with the ground as soft as it was on each occasion. On better ground he will be able to show his true worth and looks a cracking each-way bet.

Sire Du Berlais, Entered: Coral Cup, Wednesday, and Martin Pipe H’cap Hurdle, Friday

Gordon Elliott’s horse has a couple of engagements this week, and whichever he takes up he must be of real interest. He made a very promising debut for current connections when behind stable-companion Mick Jazz and Cilaos Emery in a listed novice hurdle 13 months ago, and the form of that race looks particularly good now. He failed to back up that effort when well beaten at the Punchestown Festival, but really caught the eye on his return after 10 months off when runner-up to Out Of The Loop. There is certainly plenty more to come from him, and a mark of 138 looks very manageable for this smart prospect.

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.

Share it:













Don't Miss