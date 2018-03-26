Three Division 4 league games declared null and void

The three outstanding fixtures from Division 4 of the Allianz Football League have been declared null and void, the GAA have announced.

The CCCC (Central Competitions Control Committee) asked the counties involved (Waterford v Leitrim, Wicklow v Limerick and Laois v Antrim) to consider an agreement to play the games on the next available weekend; the Easter weekend for the former two pairings, or April 7th/8th in the case of Laois v Antrim.

A GAA statement read: “However, due to scheduled club fixtures (in one or both counties) in each case, it was not possible to reach agreement for the playing of these games, and they have therefore been declared null and void.”

Leitrim’s league campaign ends after only five of their scheduled seven games were played. They conceded their other weather-delayed game, a trip to Ruislip to play London, last week.

File photo of snow at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

The statement continued: “It is regrettable that the exceptional weather conditions of recent weeks have given rise to this situation and while it would have been preferable that the games could have been re-arranged before the conclusion of the league season, it was felt by the CCCC that this should not happen at the expense of pre-scheduled club games in April.”

