Who, what, where, when: Three games not to miss in this weekend's sport

It is a bumper weekend of sporting action with something that is sure to keep everyone happy, writes Steve Neville.

Here are three games not to be missed.

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales

When: Saturday, February 24. KO: 2.15pm.

Where: Aviva Stadum, Dublin.

TV: TV3, with coverage starting at 1pm.

Talking point: Ireland’s injuries

Widely considered Ireland’s toughest Six Nations test so far, Wales come to Dublin buoyed by the return of a number of star players.

Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar start at fullback and out-half respectively while Warren Gatland can spring Justin Tipuric and George North from the bench.

Ireland meanwhile have injury troubles of their own, missing a number of key players.

Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are out with hamstring injuries while Robbie Henshaw is a long-term absentee.

Joe Schmidt’s team has an air of inexperience about it, starting with Chris Farrell and Bundee Aki in the centre. The pair have a combined 6 caps between them.

Andrew Porter (4 caps) replaces Furlong while James Ryan (5 caps) comes into the second row.

Captain Rory Best has also insisted

Johnny Sexton will shake off a sore back and be fully fit for the clash.

GAA – Allianz League: Mayo v Dublin

When: Saturday, Februaury 24. Throw in: 7pm

Where: MacHale Park, Castlebar

On TV: Eir Sport 2.

Talking point: All-Ireland final repeat.

A repeat of last year’s All-Ireland football final is sure to have fans excited, even at this early stage in the season.

Dublin ran out 1-17 to 1-16 winners last September leaving Mayo to suffer yet more heartbreak.

We’ve got a repeat of the All-Ireland Final tomorrow night on #MatchNightLive!@MayoGAA vs @DubGAAOfficial go to battle at 7pm! We’re live from 6pm. #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/K7tgbmD8MQ — eir Sport (@eirSport) February 23, 2018

The Dubs have started their League campaign with wins against Kildare, Tyrone and Donegal but Mayo’s form has been more patchy.

The Westerners narrowly beat Monaghan before suffering defeats to Kerry and Galway.

Mayo will no doubt be looking to get their campaign back on track but whatever the result it is sure to be a mouth-watering tie.

EFL Cup Final: Arsenal v Man City

When: Sunday February 25. KO: 4.30pm.

Where: Wembley Stadium, London.

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Talking point: Pep’s first Man City trophy?

Arsenal’s preparation for the League Cup Final began in the worst possible way, losing to minnows Östersund in the Europa League.

Wenger will be hoping his side can react in a positive manner and see off the runaway league leaders.

Man City meanwhile, will be looking for a reaction of their own. Pep Guardiola, who is looking for his first major trophy at City, will be hoping his side can put the shock FA Cup defeat against Wigan behind them.

With the opportunity for a quadruple gone, Man City can still claim a treble – starting on Sunday.

Both sides are likely to field back-up keepers with City’s Claudio Bravo and Arsenal’s David Ospina having been between the sticks for both club’s cup games. Other than that, both sides are expected to play strong teams.

The final will also see the video assistant referee being used, the highest profile game yet for VAR in English football.

