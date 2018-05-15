Munster have not taken up their full allocation of tickets for this weekend’s Pro14 semi-final clash against Leinster.

Leinster confirmed today that some tickets are now on general sale after they got returns from the away allocation.

The province announced ‘due to returns from the away allocation’ tickets would be available from today.

Leinster had increased the seating at the RDS to just under 19,000.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Stuart Berry will be the referee for Saturday’s semi-final.

The Durban native will be the first South African official to take charge of a knockout game in the competition.

