Tipp and Cork end even thanks to dramatic leveller from Jake Morris

Michael Moynihan, Semple Stadium

This Munster SHC round-robin second round game ended honours even thanks to a dramatic late leveller from Jake Morris of Tipperary.

Cork defended the Town End in the first half and were far sharper in attack, pulling the Tipperary full-back line all over the field as they jumped to a 0-7 to 0-0 lead.

Tipperary’s first score was a cracking solo goal from Jason Forde on 14 minutes, and a Brendan Maher point immediately afterwards helped them cut the lead to 0-7 to 1-3 by the three-quarter stage.

Anthony Nash of Cork in action against John O’Dwyer of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Tipperary and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile.

Cork hit six points on the spin, however, to reassert their dominance, and when Shane Kingston finished from an acute angle on 30 minutes it was 1-13 to 1-4, and Cork were nine points up at the half, 1-15 to 1-6.

Tipp were better on the resumption, hitting five points to cut Cork’s lead, one a monster Forde free. Conor Lehane pushed Cork’s lead back to six before Noel McGrath struck for goal – 2-13 to 1-19 on 47 minutes.

This led to an exciting third quarter, with both sides vying for supremacy – John McGrath levelled the game with eleven minutes left and it was anybody’s.

Shane Kingston pushed Cork three ahead but Forde and John McGrath cut the lead to two. After a lengthy delay for Hawkeye Browne proved the leveller.

Noel McGrath of Tipperary celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Tipperary and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile.

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (1-6)(4 frees, 2 65s); N. McGrath (1-3); J. McGrath (0-5); Patrick Maher, B. Maher, B. McCarthy, S. Callanan, J. O’Dwyer, J. Morris(0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: S. Kingston (1-5); P. Horgan (3 frees) S. Harnedy (0-5 each); D. Kearney (0-4); C. Lehane, B. Cooper (0-2 each).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan, S. O’Brien, S. Kennedy, M. Cahill, J. O’Dwyer, R. Maher, Padraic Maher (c), B. Maher, B. McCarthy, D. McCormack, N. McGrath, Patrick Maher, S. Callanan, J. Forde, J. McGrath.

Subs: P. Feehan for Padraic Maher (blood 12-14); J. O’Dwyer for Patrick Maher (HT); J. Morris for Callanan and G. Browne for McCarthy (71).

CORK: A. Nash, S. O’Donoghue, D. Cahalane, C. Spillane, C. Joyce, M. Ellis, M. Coleman, D. Fitzgibbon, B. Cooper, S. Harnedy (c), C. Lehane, D. Kearney, L. Meade, S. Kingston, P. Horgan.

Subs: B. Lawton for Meade (53); T. O’Mahony for Kearney (59); J. Coughlan for Harnedy (71).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).

