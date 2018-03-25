Tipperary come from eight points down to get past Dubs into hurling league semi-finals

Tipperary 2-25 Dublin 0-20

Tipperary enjoyed a remarkable 19-point turnaround at Croke Park to eventually win at their ease and secure an Allianz hurling league semi-final clash with Limerick next weekend.

Michael Ryan’s side were tipped to win comfortably but had to come from eight points down after just 10 minutes against a Dublin side that started strong but ultimately burnt out.

Dublin led 0-9 to 0-1 after a blitzkrieg start that included points from six different players including the excellent Danny Sutcliffe and Paul Winters.

But 2017 league finalists Tipp soon found their range and roared back level by the 23rd minute at 0-11 apiece.

They took the lead for the first time in the 26th minute when John McGrath, who finished with 1-4 from play, netted and duly led 1-15 to 0-14 at half-time.

Poor Dublin slipped out of the contest from there despite having an extra man following Ronan Maher’s dismissal for a second yellow card following a high challenge in first-half injury-time.

The Dubs only scored 10 points from the 10th minute onwards with only five of those coming from play as Tipperary bossed the majority of the contest.

In that same time frame, from the 10th minute until full-time, Tipp outscored Dublin by 2-24 to 0-11 which underlined the hosts’ fall after that bright start.

Tipperary brought on John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer who hit two points while the likes of Paul Shanahan, Paul Maher and Willie Connors all got rare senior run outs at Croke Park as second-half substitutes.

Tipperary centre-back Padraic Maher was named Man of the Match and got on the score-sheet with a second-half point.

Free-taker Jason Forde maintained his prolific spring form with 0-9 overall while Michael Breen hit Tipp’s second goal in the 55th minute to all but wrap it up at that stage.

—–

Scorers for Tipperary: J Forde 0-9 (0-7f), J McGrath 1-4, M Breen 1-0, C Darcy 0-2, S Curran 0-2, R Maher 0-2, J O’Dwyer 0-2, B Heffernan 0-1, S Kennedy 0-1, A Flynn 0-1, Padraic Maher 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke 0-7 (0-6f), D Sutcliffe 0-3, P Winters 0-3, C Keaney 0-3, F MacGib 0-2, S Barrett 0-1, F O Riain Broin 0-1 (0-1f).

Tipperary: B Hogan; A Flynn, J Barry, M Cahill; B Heffernan, P Maher, P Feehan; S Kennedy, R Maher; J McGrath, B McCarthy, S Curran; M Breen, J Forde, C Darcy.

Subs: J O’Dwyer for Darcy (45), Paul Maher for Kennedy (66), P Shanahan for Breen (68), T Hamill for Feehan (70), W Connors for McCarthy (72).

Dublin: A Nolan; P Smyth, B O’Carroll, E O’Donnell; J Madden, C Crummey, S Barrett; R McBride, F MacGib; D Burke, C Keaney, D Sutcliffe; P Winters, R O’Dwyer, R Hayes.

Subs: F Whitely for Hayes (h/t), R Mahon for O’Dwyer (42), D Kelly for Crummey (50), C Costello for Winters (55), F O Riain Broin for McBride (62).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).

