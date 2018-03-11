It’s a day to look forward to for GAA fans with plenty of action in the Allianz Leagues.

There are a number of mouth-watering ties in store in Division 1A of the hurling league.

Cork must beat Tipperary in Thurles, if they’re to avoid the relegation playoff, while Waterford also need a win over Clare.

Elsewhere, Kilkenny face Wexford at Nowlan Park.

All three games throw in at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, it’s winner takes all between Galway and Limerick in Salthill, with the victor winning promotion to Division 1A for next season.

Elsewhere, Laois face Dublin and Offaly meet Antrim.

In Division One of the Football League, there’s a repeat of last year’s final at Croke Park, as holders Kerry face Dublin.

Throw-in for that game is at 4pm.

Elsewhere, Galway face Monaghan 12.30pm.

