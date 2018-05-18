The top 5 teams are all in action in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Leaders Dundalk are away to Bohemians, while Second place Cork City welcome Bray Wanderers to Turner’s Cross.

⚡️Friday Night Lights at Turner’s Cross are back ⚡️ Tickets can be purchased from our Club Shop, @sohobarcork, The Beer Garden and online https://t.co/Nb7kxdpjMa #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/9bFnJzvZdy — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) May 16, 2018

Limerick visit third place Waterford, while just goal difference separates St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City heading into the tie at Richmond Park.

Pats are aiming for a fourth win in a row.

KIDS GO FREE tonight & there’s FREE FACE PAINTING too! Don’t miss a great family night out at #PATSvDERRY from 7.45pm! Great way to start the weekend which will see @CultureDateD8 in Inchicore/Kilmainham too! Get your tickets NOW on https://t.co/x4QDuCkpGq #Supersaints 🔴⚪️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HNTtoEPO89 — St Patrick’s Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) May 18, 2018

All the games start at 7.45pm.

– Digital Desk

