The top 5 teams are all in action in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Leaders Dundalk are away to Bohemians, while Second place Cork City welcome Bray Wanderers to Turner’s Cross.

Limerick visit third place Waterford, while just goal difference separates St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City heading into the tie at Richmond Park.

Pats are aiming for a fourth win in a row.

All the games start at 7.45pm.

