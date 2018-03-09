Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a fine season with Liverpool, making over 20 appearances and chipping in with three goals helping his star rise considerably.

And now the number 66 has opened up about his start with the Merseyside club.

Speaking to football magazine Four-Four-Two the 19-year-old talked about his first time training at Liverpool and the unusual and fortunate circumstances around how it came about.

When he was a youngster, his school received free invites to a three-day coaching camp at Melwood – Liverpool’s training facility.

“There weren’t enough invites for everyone in our class who wanted to go, so we drew names out of a hat,” Alexander-Arnold told Four-Four-Two.

“Fortunately, my name was pulled out. I went along, played with a smile on my face as I always did, and a scout went over to my mum at the end of the session and asked her to bring me to the academy two or three times a week.”

That stroke of luck for Alexander-Arnold turned into more luck for manager Jurgen Klopp this season.

With starting right-back Nathaniel Clyne enduring a frustrating season with injuries, Alexander-Arnold has proven a more than capable deputy.

Liverpool currently lie third in the table but a win against Man United on Saturday will see the Reds leapfrog their rivals into second.

