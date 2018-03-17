Emotions are already running high as Ireland prepare for their Grand Slam showdown with England, writes Stephen Barry.

Aine Carey and Cathy Hudd, from Cork. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

TV3’s build-up to the big day started as early as 11.30am – leaving fans with eight hours of rugby goodness and moment a moment or two like this to look forward to.

The last time Ireland won a Grand Slam… Will they win their third tomorrow in Twickenham? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wHm1lvNRzr — NatWest 6 Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 16, 2018

Their pre-match montage on the 2009 Grand Slam win over Wales even had Shane Jennings struggling to hold back that tear in his eye for the second time this morning…

And it not even noon yet!

Elsewhere, fans were starting to feel the excitement…

Happy St Patricks Day!🍀 Big game on the best day of the year #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/LVaT1nvWda — amanda (@_amandarussell) March 17, 2018

#GrandSlam In the name of St. Patrick and all the Irish Saints deliver us from Eddie Jones and his band of Sasanachs today #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/vd2n19VKCO — Courtneys Bar (@courtneys_bar) March 17, 2018

Hopefully the English leave us have our moment…

Stopping Ireland from winning a Grand Slam on St. Patrick’s Day would be among the top 684 evil things the English have ever done to us. #IREvENG #StPatricksDay — Kieron (@KieronMcC_) March 17, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss