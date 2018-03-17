Emotions are already running high as Ireland prepare for their Grand Slam showdown with England, writes Stephen Barry.
TV3’s build-up to the big day started as early as 11.30am – leaving fans with eight hours of rugby goodness and moment a moment or two like this to look forward to.
The last time Ireland won a Grand Slam…
Will they win their third tomorrow in Twickenham? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wHm1lvNRzr
Their pre-match montage on the 2009 Grand Slam win over Wales even had Shane Jennings struggling to hold back that tear in his eye for the second time this morning…
All this #ENGvIRE talk has brought a tear to @Shane_Jennings7‘s eye already this morning. 😭Twice. We’ve given him a break now for #ITAvSCO#TV3Rugby #GrandSlamSaturday pic.twitter.com/l0b4VPzn6W
And it not even noon yet!
Elsewhere, fans were starting to feel the excitement…
☘️🤞 pic.twitter.com/c5hz8ctVK9
The Shirt is ready. #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/cSp46xpkIT
Happy St Patricks Day!🍀 Big game on the best day of the year #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/LVaT1nvWda
SICK with nerves. Anyone have some Valium? Help. #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/K41aNIo89N
Big discussions about today’s match taking place #GrandSlam #IREvENG #sixnations2018
Check out the #TackleYourFeelings App available to download now #StPatricksDay2018 pic.twitter.com/PfvpRYvOGC
#GrandSlam In the name of St. Patrick and all the Irish Saints deliver us from Eddie Jones and his band of Sasanachs today #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/vd2n19VKCO
Happy #PaddysDay and #GrandSlam seeking day, c’mon Ireland!!! 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 #sixnations #shouldertoshoulder pic.twitter.com/VCT9rtkgeb
Hopefully the English leave us have our moment…
Stopping Ireland from winning a Grand Slam on St. Patrick’s Day would be among the top 684 evil things the English have ever done to us. #IREvENG #StPatricksDay
